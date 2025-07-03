CLARK GEORGE DEWAR

1959 – 2025

With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Clark George Dewar, who died peacefully in Mindemoya, with his family by his side. Clark was born to Harold and Diane Dewar (née Best). He lost his mother at a young age and was lovingly raised by Harold and Shirley Dewar (née Cranston), who became his mom and gave him a nurturing, caring home. He grew up alongside his sister and best friend, Cheryl Anne Dewar. During his childhood, he remained deeply connected with his grandparents Borden and Vera Best and Reg and Grace Dewar, who played an important role in his early life. Clark was a brother to Cheryl Anne Dewar and brother-in-law to Rod Giroux, who predeceased him. He held close bonds with uncle Lyle and auntie Sharon, and uncle Darrel and aunt Marlene, as well as his cousins Deanna, Darren (Irene), Anita (Brenda), Valerie and Kelly Dewar (Jason). The next generation, Sophie, Ava, Ben, Abby, Joel, Grace and Mercedes, all knew and loved “Clarkie” for his humour, energy, unforgettable storytelling and advice. Clark spent most of his adult life in Vancouver, where he was known as a skilled carpenter and glazier. He worked fearlessly on skyscrapers, never backing down from a challenge or a height. He also worked as a labourer for a landscape designer, bringing strength and commitment to everything he did. Known for his quick wit, free spirit and larger-than-life personality, Clark was a born storyteller. His tales were told with full gestures, wild expression and plenty of laughter. Often turning everyday moments into unforgettable performances. He could charm a room in an instant and leave everyone smiling. He shared a lasting friendship with Kim Issac Godidek, someone who remained a caring and constant presence in his life and who meant a great deal to him through the years. In later years, Clark found peace on the Island, especially taking the family dog, Chase, on long e-bike rides, joyfully watching him run beside him. Clark lived boldly, laughed loudly and loved his people with his whole heart. He will be deeply missed by all who had the joy of knowing him. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nursing staff at Manitoulin Health Centre, Mindemoya for their exceptional care, compassion and the unwavering support they provided to both Clark and his family during his final days. A graveside gathering to Celebrate Clark’s Life will be held at a later date. “Later,” Clarkie. You were truly one of a kind. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca