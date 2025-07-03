BRUCE GEORGE LOVELACE

October 17, 1946 – March 30, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Bruce Lovelace announces his passing at his home on Sunday, March 30, 2025 after a courageous battle with cancer. Bruce will be dearly missed by his wife of 52 years, Sylvia (nee DeMonte); daughters Brenda, Sharon (Ernie) and Joan; five granddaughters and one-great granddaughter. Bruce is also survived by his brothers Don and Tim (Karla) and his sister Cindy (Dan); and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Bruce is predeceased by his infant son John, his parents Norris and Norma and his brothers Gordon and Rick (Linda). Bruce loved his family fiercely and was a loyal friend to many. He was happiest when he was with his family, fishing or hunting or working in his garden. Bruce was an excellent welder, working in the trade from the age of 18 until his retirement. He loved working with metal and seeing his visions take shape. A memorial service will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Little Current on Saturday, July 19, 2025 at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bruce’s memory may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.