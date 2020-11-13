CMPS takes part in Remembrance Day

MINDEMOYA – On November 11, the students and staff at Central Manitoulin Public School (CMPS) participated in the annual Remembrance Day Service. This year’s ceremony was very different from years past.

In order to adhere to Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) and Public Health Sudbury and District (PHSD) COVID-19 measures, students did not assemble in the school gymnasium or at the Manitoulin District Cenotaph for the traditional services. Instead, each classroom participated in their own ceremony. A slideshow was created by staff and students to share amongst the grades.

In the slideshow, students stood and listened to the national anthem, laid a wreath in their classroom, and took part in two minutes of silence.

David Wiwchar, CMPS principal, provided opening remark while the Grade 7 students recited the poem ‘In Flanders Fields’ and gave the Act of Remembrance.

CMPS students missed attending the Remembrance Day service at the Manitoulin District Cenotaph. Students usually perform the national anthem and other songs for the service as well as helped to lay wreaths in past years.

This year, teacher Ellen Ferguson led students to share their thoughts of remembrance with community members as they painted rocks to display around the cenotaph.

In the afternoon, students also participated in a live, virtual concert with Sultans of String. Led by violinist Chris McKhool, this performance presented world music that explored styles, harmonies and melodies from around the globe to promote diversity and peace. Students were also given an opportunity to ask questions of the performers.

“We are truly proud of our students at CMPS,” stated teacher Patti Jo Woods. “Although they missed having our veterans, Legion members and community members attend our school, they showed dedication and determination by paying tribute to the people who provided service to our country and to our freedom.”