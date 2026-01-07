Column: Manitoulin Sporting Life

Kohyn homecoming!

Well, as close as he can, at least. The Ottawa 67’s and Manitoulin’s own Kohyn Eshkawkogan will be on their only Northern trip starting tomorrow, Thursday, January 8 in North Bay at 7 pm. On Friday the bus heads west to Sault Ste. Marie for another 7 pm tilt. Finally, the tour wraps up in Sudbury for an exciting, Sunday afternoon on the 11th at 2 pm.

Kohyn and the Ottawa 67’s entered the holiday season first in the OHL and on a seven-game winning streak. Personally, Kohyn had a goal and a assist in his last game before the break. He is tied for 2nd in points for all 2027 NHL Draft eligible CHL defence. Having amassed an impressive +23 stat, he is leading all 2027 NHL Draft eligible OHL defence and is 2nd amongst all CHL defence.

Various communities are bringing buses up for the Sudbury game. All Islanders, friends and family are encouraged to stick around after the Sudbury game for a group picture after the game in Section 18. A Manitoulin fans’ road trip sounds like a blast!

Drawing up to Prov youth curling

Energizer Coach Angela Johnston had a ‘break’ from curling over the holidays but still took time out to do their Club, Hit-Draw-Tap competition yesterday, for curlers who wanted to try to qualify for the provincial competition, which is in Timmins during the U18 Canadian Curling Championships.

Coach Johnston won’t know if anyone qualifies for another week or two though. In their Club results kudos to the following age-group winners. In the 6–7-year-old division: first place Ivy Duguay, second place Veanna Robertson. Ages 8-9: first place Abby Lauber and second place Joshua Joyce. In the 10-12 category: first place was a tie between Charlie Orford and Tommy Joyce and second place David Cooper. Congratulations to the other participants as well: Alice McIntosh, Laura Lynn Cooper, Avery Sparling and Rose Duguay.

The club is now preparing for the Espanola, youth bonspiel next weekend. There are four U-15 teams and a pair of U-18 teams going just from Providence Bay, as well as the MSS girls’ team and a team from Little Current’s junior program. Best of luck everyone and stay tuned for results next week!

Panther points

The U15 Manitoulin Panthers competed in the Capital Winter Classic in Ottawa last weekend, facing a pool of strong competition from 13 teams. They opened Friday with two wins, defeating the CSB Hawks 7–1 and the Essa Eagles 4–1.

After a 4–0 loss to the Kanata Blazers on Saturday morning, the Panthers bounced back with a hard-fought 3–2 comeback win over the West Carleton Crusaders. The 3–1 round robin record earned the Panthers a fifth-place finish and a spot in Sunday’s quarterfinals, where they battled hard but fell 4–0 to the Nepean Raiders.

It was a strong effort and valuable experience for the Panthers at a high-level tournament.

The U18 Manitoulin Lady Panthers are hosting two teams on the super-weekend, January 9-11 at the NEMI Rec Centre. The action starts on Friday as the Panthers take on the James Bay Hawks at 5:30 pm and Temiskaming Shores Puckhounds at 8 pm. Try to get out to see some great hockey and support our Panthers.