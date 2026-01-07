M’Chigeeng will go to the polls May 16, 2026

M’CHIGEENG—M’Chigeeng First Nation voters will be going to the polls in May.

A community communique release December 19 states, “In the best interest of the M’Chigeeng First Nation and the custom election code, the M’Chigeeng First Nation Council has agreed to put the Code, the Nation, and the membership first and settle the dispute.”

“As such the M’Chigeeng First Nation general election (for Chief and Council) will continue onward as scheduled for May 16, 2026.”

As had been reported in the December 17 edition of The Expositor, in a message to M’Chigeeng First Nation and membership, “On December 9, M’Chigeeng First Nation council received an interim decision in the legal matter between M’Chigeeng First Nation and Morgen Hare. Council would like to inform the community and membership that Mr. Hare will be reinstated to the office of the chief immediately.”

“Community operations will continue as usual and will not be disrupted,” the December 9 release states. “This decision is an interim decision until the final hearing about the removal and the call for the general election. The final hearing will be on February 11, 2026. At that hearing the federal court will examine all evidence and arguments and will issue a decision about whether chief Hare will be permanently reinstated.”

“We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we follow the court’s direction. We remain committed to serving the best interests of M’Chigeeng First Nation and its membership during this period, and at all times moving forward,” the notice read. “We will continue to update the community on future developments.”

“As you may be aware, Morgen Hare challenged the decision of council to remove him from office (a decision) made June 30, 2025. The challenge has been proceeding in federal court,” the December 9 release explained. “As part of that hearing, Chief Hare asked the court to reinstate him until the court makes a final decision. Today’s court decision is about the interim reinstatement. Chief Hare will remain in office until the court makes a final decision about the chief’s removal.”

As was reported previously, Mr. Hare said he had been dismissed by M’Chigeeng First Nation band council on June 30 and had brought an application to federal court to have the decision declared unlawful. He declared the dismissal was contrary to the First Nations custom election code and was unreasonable. He has previously explained he had taken a leave of absence with written confirmation from his doctor. But council dismissed him on the basis of having missed three consecutive council meetings, in contravention of the band council election code.