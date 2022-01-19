Community Living Manitoulin welcomes Adrienne Farquhar as new executive director

MINDEMOYA – Adrienne Farquhar is happy to be back home on Manitoulin Island to live and work, as the new executive director of Community Living Manitoulin (CLM).

“I’m happily coming back home to Mindemoya and Manitoulin Island,” stated Ms. Farquhar when contacted by The Expositor last Friday. “I had left the Island when I went to school (college) in North Bay and then I moved to southern Ontario from there, working and living in the Kitchener-Waterloo area.”

“For the past 15 years, I’ve been in Sudbury, first working for the March of Dimes, and for the past three years with Community Living Sudbury (CLS) as the director of community services,” said Ms. Farquhar.

“CLM advocates for, promotes and facilitates the full participation, inclusion and citizenship of people who have an intellectual disability. This well-established organization is run by dedicated board members and staff are thrilled to announce that Adrienne Farquhar is joining their team as the new executive director. Adrienne has returned home, to Manitoulin, where she was born and raised, to fulfill this role,” a CLM release explains.

“Adrienne has dedicated her entire career to assisting people in the health, mental health and developmental services sectors. Her strengths in collaboration, advocacy and person centred planning will only benefit the services that (CLM) provides,” according to CLM.

Ms. Farquhar has already started in her new position with CLM and stated, “I look forward to continuing my career at Community Living Manitoulin and working closely with the board and staff who have successfully proven how to support all the people they provide service to. I look forward to seeing what amazing things we can accomplish together. There is no better feeling then being able to do the work I love in a place that I love.”

CLM “envisions a society where everyone belongs, has equality, respect and acceptance. With Adrienne leading the organization as the executive director, the organization will continue to grow and thrive with a future full of possibilities,” said Pamela Lambert, board chair, who added, “Welcome Adrienne Farquhar.”

“Today, I’m finishing the end of my second week here (CLM),” said Ms. Farquhar. “I am enjoying it very much, it is exciting and interesting and the staff and board members have been so welcoming. This is a fantastic organization run by tremendous people.”

The board of CLM thanked Louise Laplante, who served as interim executive director as well as the management and staff who supported the smooth operations of the organization in its transition to a new full-time executive director.