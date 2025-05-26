Community reporting helps Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service make two arrests

WIIKWEMKOONG – May 26, 2025 – The Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) has

seized a quantity of suspected cocaine and fentanyl with an estimated street value of

$11,000 following a traffic stop early yesterday morning, underscoring the vital role of

community tips in supporting police action and improving public safety.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on May 25, 2025, WTPS officers conducted a traffic stop in

Wiikwemkoong. As a result of the investigation, two individuals were arrested, and a

substantial quantity of illicit drugs was recovered.

A 42-year-old woman from Azilda has been charged with: