Community reporting helps Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service make two arrests

WIIKWEMKOONG – May 26, 2025 – The Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) has
seized a quantity of suspected cocaine and fentanyl with an estimated street value of
$11,000 following a traffic stop early yesterday morning, underscoring the vital role of
community tips in supporting police action and improving public safety.
At approximately 1:30 a.m. on May 25, 2025, WTPS officers conducted a traffic stop in
Wiikwemkoong. As a result of the investigation, two individuals were arrested, and a
substantial quantity of illicit drugs was recovered.
A 42-year-old woman from Azilda has been charged with:
- Two counts of possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Obstructing a Peace Officer
- Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
A 43-year-old man from Sudbury has been charged with:
- Two counts of possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking
Both accused are scheduled to appear in court on July 29, 2025.
“This arrest and seizure are the direct result of community members stepping forward and
reporting suspicious activities,” said Ron Gignac, Chief of Police, WTPS. “When
community members use our online reporting system or Crime Stoppers, they’re helping
us take dangerous drugs off our streets. If you see something, say something—it truly
makes a difference.”
WTPS urges all community members to continue supporting crime prevention by using the
WTPS Online Reporting System at wtps.ca or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-
222-TIPS (8477). Tips provided through Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously.
These tools are essential for making reporting more accessible, enabling quicker response
times and more targeted enforcement actions. The continued collaboration between
police, community partners, and residents is key to creating a safer and healthier
Wiikwemkoong.