OPP ARREST WANTED PERSON AT MOTEL

(CENTRAL MANITOULIN TOWNSHIP, ON) – On May 22, 2025, the Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person in Mindemoya who had multiple outstanding arrest warrants.

On May 21, 2025, police were called to a motel in Mindemoya pertaining to a disturbance involving a tenant and employee. Police learned that the tenant was wanted on numerous warrants and there was information he was in possession of a gun.

The OPP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT), Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), and Canine assisted, and the person was safely arrested on the morning of May 22.

Calvin BRIFFETT, 63-years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

· Unauthorized possession of weapon

· Failure to comply with Undertaking – two counts

· Failure to comply with Probation Order

The accused had an arrest warrant from East Algoma OPP for three counts of failing to attend court and failing to comply with an Undertaking. In addition, there was another warrant from Manitoulin OPP for two counts of operation while prohibited. He is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Little Current on May 23, 2025.