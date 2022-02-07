CONNIE CRESSWELL (nee Leeson)

October 19, 1932 – February 1, 2022

In loving memory of Connie Cresswell (nee Leeson) who passed away peacefully in her sleep at Pioneer Manor in Sudbury on February 1, 2022 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Jack Cresswell. Cherished mother and greatly missed by daughters Sandra Pierini and Cathy Barbeau (Gabe). Sadly predeceased by her loving son Michael Pierini (Angela) and her loving daughter Belinda Patchett (Steve). Proud grandmother to Sarah (Derek), Ian (Tomo), Amanda (Joe), Carla (Dave), Daina, Coel (Melissa), Jennifer (Teal) and Kristen (Jordan). Devoted great-grandmother to Jaiden, Brooke, Brianna, Mai, Ryder, Mavi, Avery, Oliver, Quinn, Emery, Charlotte, Adelie, Cas and Cali. Dear daughter of parents Nellie and Austin Leeson, both predeceased. Caring sister of Lorne (Anne) and predeceased by brothers Ken and Rex. Dearly missed by the Cresswell family as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. Connie was born on Manitoulin Island and always had many wonderful stories about growing up on ‘The Island’. She loved being a wife, mom, grandmother and great-grandmother. Taking care of her family was the most important thing to her. Connie cared deeply for others, wanting to help everyone who needed her and always knowing the right thing to say to make you feel better. She was very knowledgeable, loved to laugh and had a lovely way of looking on the bright side of things. Together with her husband Jack, they enjoyed many memorable trips to North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie and Florida. Connie went to school for and worked as an RPN at Extendicare for most of her career, caring for seniors and making lifelong friends along the way which is a testament to the kind and compassionate person she was. She enjoyed spending time in her beautifully kept gardens and was a loving owner of many dogs and pets, mostly German Shepherds in her lifetime. Her exceptional baking and cooking skills resulted in the most amazing pies, jams and meals you’ve ever had. She was very generous in sharing everything that she made with family and friends. We have lost a true family treasure. Her wonderful spirit, beautiful smile and her guiding presence will be with us forever. Always in our hearts, she will be forever loved and remembered. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations to PETSAVE or SPCA would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Lougheed Funeral Home. For donations or messages of condolence www.lougheedfuneralhomes.com.