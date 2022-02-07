CLIFFORD DANIEL BONDY

“CLIFFY”

February 20, 1969 – January 25, 2022

In loving memory of Clifford (Cliffy) Daniel Bondy. It is with great sorrow to announce the passing of Clifford (Cliffy) Bondy on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at the age of 52 years old. Beloved son of David (predeceased) and Beatrice Bondy (nee Wemigwans). Dear brother of Glen, Sarah (Stephen), Maxie, May, Beverly (Louie) and Jeanette (Mona). Predeceased by siblings Eugene (Smackie) Manitowabi and Jacqueline Manitowabi (nee Enosse). Beloved father to his pride and joys: Jade Ominika, Noah-baa Ominika and stepson Nathan Ominika. Special friend and mother of his children, Cathy Ominika. Grandfather to his #1 and only granddaughter, Leah Ominika; whom he loved so much and loved spending time with her as often as he could. Dear godson to Lawrence and Agatha Wemigwans (both predeceased). Grandson of Adolphus Wemigwans and Esther Animikwan and Sarah and Jacob Bondy (all predeceased). Also lovingly remembered by many nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. In his younger years in Wiikwemkoong, he loved playing hockey on his outdoor rink to his hometown arena and many other local rinks for exciting minor hockey championship games. It finally led him to later excel into the Air Canada AAA Midget Championships held in Ottawa in 1987, playing for the Sudbury Burgess Power Train. He was very well known in the hockey rinks in his younger years, most especially for his sportsmanship, play-making and skating skills, (hipcheck geh!!); his greatest passion of hockey and teaching his sons his skills. “Always remember; an assist is just as good as a goal.” Cliffy had a good sense of humour, he was also a quiet and gentle person always willing to lend a helping hand. As one of his nephews stated, “you never knew where he was gonna show up and always had a funny story to tell, just to make you laugh.” Cliffy liked working with his hands and worked in carpentry with Wikwemikong Housing and later with Jimmy Assinewai-baa, his side-kick buddy whom he is joining up above, doing jobs around the community and surrounding area. His favourite hobbies included watching Sports Highlights and Bloopers with his boys and watching home renovation shows, the Food Network and can’t forget his favourite hockey team, the “Toronto Maple Leafs.” A wake service was held at St. Ignatius Church, Buzwah on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 starting at 11:00 am. Funeral was held on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 11:00 am. All COVID-19 precautions were followed. Burial followed in the Wikwemikong Upper Cemetery. In memory of Clifford, please visit: “Neck Injuries and Disorders” to better understand the mental and physical well-being after injury. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Clifford Daniel Bondy, please visit our floral store.