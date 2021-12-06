CORA COND

August 8, 1925 – December 2, 2021

It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Cora Cond in her 97th year on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at A.R.C.H. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Glen, her sister Roberta and her daughter-in-law Judy. She will be deeply missed by her children Sandie, Lynn, (late Judy) and Larry (Kerrie); her grandchildren Sara (Brent), Jen (Andy), Abbey (Jonas), Lee (Sara), Gavin (Jenn), Jesse (Taryn), Joe (Yvonne), Seth (Shannon), Caleb (Michelle), Michael (Lynaya) and Amanda (Rob); her great-grandchildren Ellie, Grant, Riley, Austin, Eli, Maggie, Owen, Georgia, Isla, Lucy, LeRoy, Taylor, Justin, Cole, Ty, Blake, Richard, Marc and Macy; her great-great-grandchildren Jaxton, Cory, and Jayla Cora. She will be missed by so many whose lives she touched with genuine joy and caring in the community she loved. She was above all, a mother and grandmother, but also an avid knitter, a great supporter of family sports (many know her from the bleachers at football games, basketball and baseball games, and hockey arenas), and a devoted member of Central United Church for 70 years. She was also the first computer operator where she worked in the office of Virene’s Department Store. She fostered her roots to Manitoulin Island where she was born and she ensured her family’s connection to that home. She is also mourned by her 10 loving nieces and nephews and all her extended family there. Her greatest gift to us all is her love that created a strong sense of family and the roots that she laid down to secure it. She will be missed but well remembered. Many thanks to the staff at A.R.C.H. and the Sault Area Hospital, and Doctors Wilson and Apostle for the gentle caring, compassion, and friendship offered to Cora and her children. A funeral service was held at Central United Church on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 3 pm. Burial will take place at Hilly Grove Cemetery on Manitoulin Island in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations to Central United Church or A.R.C.H. (payable by cheque or online) would be greatly appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur Funeral Home – Barton & Kiteley Chapel (492 Wellington Street E., 705-759-2522). Please visit www.arthurfuneralhome.com obituaries section to leave a message on condolence as a keepsake for the family.