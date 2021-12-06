LESLIE GEORGE OSBORNE

Leslie George Osborne passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 27, 2021. Survived by his wife of 64 years, Gloria Osborne His children Bonnie Campbell (predeceased) (Ron), Georgia Gagnon (Rick), Dan Osborne (Lyn), Charmaine Werbeski (Murray). Grandchildren Mathieu, Alicia, Jamie, Jennifer, Paul, Crystal, Megan, Ocean, Ryan, Jessica (predeceased). Great-grandchildren Alexis, Jordan, Keir, Charlie, Bowen, Logan, Avery, Courtney, Cora, Everly, Emma, Ben and Mia. Thank you to the Manitoulin Lodge for their compassion and care. No funeral service to follow. There will be a family memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Manitoulin Lodge Auxiliary.