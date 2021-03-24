CORRECTED PRESS RELEASE: OPP releases correct name in Espanola armed robbery

ESPANOLA – This morning, Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police named the suspects in an armed robbery in Espanola, one of which was 18-year-old male Orobosa Osamuyi, of Toronto, the man escorted to the bridge by members of the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Services just days before. The OPP have since released a corrected press release naming Damar Abrahams, a 19-year-old of Brampton, and not Mr. Osamuyi.

As a result of the armed robbery investigation, Christopher Neville, 29, from Espanola, was charged with: robbery using firearm; break, enter dwelling house, commit indictable offence; possession of a weapon dangerous; pointing a firearm; possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to probation order; and failure to comply with undertaking.

Mr. Neville appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice video bail in Espanola on March 23.

Damar Abrahams was charged with two counts of robbery using a firearm; two counts of break, enter dwelling house, commit indictable offence; two counts of possession of a weapon dangerous; four counts of pointing a firearm; and two counts of utter threats – cause death or bodily harm.

Mr. Osamuyi was not named in the corrected press release.