Johnny Shinos passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the age of 78. Johnny is survived by his wife Gayle (Stemm), children Rick Stemm, Melinda Sampson, Joe Shinos and Rebecca Mitchell, 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, brothers Frank and Ben Shinos, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was a member of the Sheshegwaning First Nation on Manitoulin Island. Johnny was a man of many trades. He loved to travel, spend time outdoors, fishing, watching hockey and going to the casino. Predeceased by his parents John and Rebecca (Sampson) Shinos. Visitation will be held at the Sheshegwaning Community Complex on Friday , March 26, 2021 from 12 noon until time of the funeral service on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11 am. Cremation to follow.