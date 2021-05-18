COVID-19 vaccination now available to those 18+, and urban Indigenous individuals can receive their second doses sooner

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is pleased to announce increased eligibility for individuals wishing to receive the vaccine. Starting today, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 8 a.m., individuals 18 years of age and older in 2021 (born in 2003 or earlier) can book an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as announced yesterday by the Province of Ontario.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is also pleased to announce that urban Indigenous individuals are now eligible to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at an interval shorter than four months. For urban Indigenous individuals who have already received their first dose, Public Health is working with Indigenous partners across the service area to ensure those individuals have the opportunity to receive their second dose sooner. If you have any questions about your appointment or if you have not been contacted yet by phone or email, please call the booking centre.

As announced last week, essential workers in Group 2 (Government of Ontario) of the province’s Phase 2 schedule are also eligible to book an appointment for vaccine. All Group 1 and Group 2 essential workers who are 16 and 17 years old at the time of receiving the vaccine, must call to book an appointment as online booking for this age category is not available. All other youth between the ages of 12 and 17 will be eligible to book an appointment beginning the week of May 31, 2021 in alignment with the provincial age expansion.

How to book an appointment in a Public Health clinic

All vaccination clinics are by appointment only and COVID-safe measures are in place. You must not attend a clinic if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or if you are in isolation due to a COVID-19 exposure. Visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics for details on local vaccine eligibility, for booking information, and for upcoming vaccination clinic dates and locations.

Book online

Starting May 18, individuals 18 years of age and older in 2021 can use the provincial system to book an appointment online. Online booking is a simple and efficient process and helps reduce call volumes. Individuals can also help people who are eligible by booking an appointment on their behalf.

Note: Individuals who are 17 at the time of vaccination (who are turning 18 in 2021), are only able to receive Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The provincial online booking system will note which clinics are not offering vaccines for those who are 17 years old.

Book by phone

Starting May 18, individuals 18 years of age and older in 2021 can also call to book an appointment. Individuals can also help people who are eligible by calling to book an appointment on their behalf.

Main line: call 705.674.2299 (toll-free: 1.800.708.2505), between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week.

To help with call volumes, an additional call centre has been set up.

Alternate line: call 1.844.782.2273, between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

Pharmacy and primary care vaccine locations

Select pharmacies across the province are booking appointments for Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for certain eligible individuals. You must have an appointment with the pharmacy to get vaccinated at a participating pharmacy. For a current list of local pharmacies offering vaccine and eligibility requirements, visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations.

Select primary care offices are also booking appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine by reaching out directly to eligible individuals.

Vaccination standby list

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is now offering a COVID-19 vaccination standby list for any remaining doses at the end of each clinic day. The standby list is only for individuals who are currently eligible and have not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To be on the list for a specific day, individuals must complete the online form on that specific day. The standby list is renewed daily to ensure that it is current, so interested individuals will need to continue to register each day that they are available. Individuals can add their name to the list starting each day at 9 a.m., and individuals will need to confirm they can be at the clinic site within 20 minutes of receiving a call. Everyone who is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine is still encouraged to book an appointment outside of the standby list. If a person is called from the standby list, their original appointment can be cancelled. Registration for the standby list is online through Public Health’s website only. Please do not call Public Health Sudbury & Districts or the COVID-19 vaccine booking line to be added to the list. Visit phsd.ca for more information, and to add your name to the COVID-19 vaccination standby list.

By the numbers

As of Monday, May 17, 2021, a total of 98 166 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered locally: 88 103 people received their first dose, and 10 063 people have been fully vaccinated.

For more information or if you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200). Public Health returns all calls received; however, at times, inquiry volumes are high. Patience is appreciated.