LILIANE CHRISTINE WAJMER

February 1, 1952 – May 10, 2021

In loving memory of Liliane Christine Wajmer, 69, or Lil as her closest friends knew her, who passed away peacefully on Monday, May 10, 2021. She was living in the Manitowaing on Manitoulin Island. Liliane was born February 1, 1952 in Liege, Belgium to Henry (deceased) and Helen Wajmer. She is survived by her brothers Richard and Walt Wajmer (Sue). Mother to Alexis Lavin (Andy). Grandmother to Abigail, Jacob, Daniel, Jonathan (deceased) and Lizzie. Aunt to Pamela Wajmer, Esther Wiles, Andrea Luscombe, Nicole and Alex Wajmer. Friend, writer, esthetician, massage therapist, environmentalist, entrepreneur, the list can go on but she wore these many hats with dignity and love. Everything and everyone who she met was loved and sacred to her. You didn’t leave her presence without taking something with you. She lived her life on a wing and a prayer and didn’t care about any recognition. She was only concerned about making the world a better place. She was deeply loved and she will be truly missed. As per Liliane’s request, cremation has taken place. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.