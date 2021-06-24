COVID-19 vaccines accelerated—second dose appointments with Public Health on or after July 12 must now be rebooked

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is announcing that with the provincial decision to accelerate COVID-19 mRNA (Pfizer or Moderna) doses, all second dose appointments currently scheduled at a Public Health clinic on or after July 12 in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts will be cancelled and need to be rebooked, with limited exceptions. Anyone who is currently eligible for an accelerated second dose and has already rebooked their appointment is not affected by the cancellations.

“The race is on between COVID-19 variants and the vaccine. Protection against getting sick with the more infectious and dangerous Delta variant requires two doses. With a steady vaccine supply, we are aiming to meet provincial targets and speed up second doses to really have a two-dose summer,” said Dr. Sutcliffe, Medical Officer of Health with Public Health Sudbury & Districts. “Everyone 12 and older should book an appointment for their first dose and anyone eligible for their second dose is strongly encouraged to rebook their appointment or attend a walk-in clinic as soon as possible,” said Dr. Sutcliffe.

Starting the week of June 28 (days and sequence to be confirmed), Ontarians aged 18 and over will be able to book their second dose vaccine appointments as soon as 28 days after their first dose of an mRNA vaccine. To help with planning and to get second doses in arms even faster, Public Health Sudbury & Districts is cancelling originally scheduled second dose appointments for clinics previously booked on or after July 12 with one exception. All affected clinics are listed below.

Who is affected by cancellations?

If your second dose appointment was scheduled at the 112 day interval when you received your first dose, you must rebook your second dose as soon as you are eligible to do so. Based on eligibility and availability of appointments, you may receive your second dose after July 12, but it will be sooner than the original interval of 112 days. The original appointments were made when limited vaccine supply meant that a longer interval was required.

Who is not affected by cancellations?

If you already rebooked your second dose earlier than your original appointment (112 day interval), your appointment is not affected—even if the clinic occurs after July 12. Appointments made through pharmacies or primary care are also not affected by these cancellations.

We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we adjust our vaccination program so that we can urgently offer as much protection to as many people as possible. We appreciate that rebooking appointments will take some effort, but the benefits of earlier protection are worth it! Public Health will notify those that are affected by an email and/or robocall. If you have any questions about your second dose appointment, you can call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).

Rebooking a second dose for adults 18 years of age and older

Once you are eligible for an accelerated second dose, visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ or call 705.674.2299 (toll-free 1.800.708.2505), to rebook your appointment. Online booking is a simple and efficient process and helps reduce call volumes. Individuals can also help people who are eligible by booking an appointment on their behalf.

Eligible individuals can also choose to attend a Public Health walk-in clinic if available or can book their second dose through pharmacies and primary care providers. Public Health is continually monitoring and adjusting our approaches to be able to offer COVID-19 vaccines. Continue to check phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics for the most up-to-date vaccination opportunities.

If your first vaccine was an mRNA vaccine, you can get either mRNA vaccine for your second dose. All Public Health-led clinics offer mRNA vaccines. We will provide information on our website regarding the mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) planned for the clinic, subject to change based on vaccine availability. On-site posters will identify the type of vaccine available at each clinic. You can speak with the immunizer if you have any questions or concerns about the vaccine available to you at the clinic.

Rebooking a second dose for youth aged 12 to 17

All second dose appointments originally booked for youth aged 12 to 17 scheduled on or after July 12 will also be cancelled. Public Health will share more information on how to book a second dose for this age group in the coming weeks. Continue to check phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics for the most up-to-date vaccination opportunities.

The following clinic with original second-dose appointments is not affected

Anyone with an original second dose appointment scheduled at the following clinic is not affected.

July 15, St. Charles Community Centre

Note: If you already rebooked your second dose earlier than your original appointment, you are not affected, regardless of the date or location of the clinic.

The following clinics with original second-dose appointments have been cancelled:

Chapleau

July 28, Chapleau Recreation Centre

August 11, Chapleau Recreation Centre

August 25, Chapleau Recreation Centre

September 14, Chapleau Recreation Centre

September 15, Chapleau Recreation Centre

September 22, Chapleau Recreation Centre

Greater Sudbury

July 14, Health Sciences North

July 14, Carmichael Arena

July 15, Health Sciences North

July 15, Carmichael Arena

July 16, Health Sciences North

July 17, Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex

July 20, Carmichael Arena

July 20, Health Sciences North

July 20, Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex

July 21, Carmichael Arena

July 21, Health Sciences North

July 21, Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex

July 22, Carmichael Arena

July 22, at Health Sciences North

July 22, Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex

July 26, Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex

July 27, Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex

July 28, Carmichael Arena

August 2, Carmichael Arena

August 7, Carmichael Arena

August 9, Carmichael Arena

August 11, Centennial Community Centre and Arena (Hanmer)

August 12, Dr. Edgar Leclair Community Centre and Arena (Azilda)

August 13, Carmichael Arena

August 14, Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex

August 17, Centennial Community Centre and Arena (Hanmer)

August 17, Carmichael Arena

August 17, Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex

August 18, Carmichael Arena

August 19, Dr. Edgar Leclair Community Centre and Arena (Azilda)

August 19, Carmichael Arena

August 20, Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex

August 21, Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex

August 23, Dr. Edgar Leclair Community Centre and Arena (Azilda)

August 25, Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex

August 26, Carmichael Arena

August 28, Carmichael Arena

September 2, Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex

September 3, Carmichael Arena

September 4, Centennial Community Centre and Arena (Hanmer)

September 7, Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex

September 8, Dr. Edgar Leclair Community Centre and Arena (Azilda)

September 10, Carmichael Arena

September 11, Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex

September 16, Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex

September 18, Centennial Community Centre and Arena (Hanmer)

September 19, Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex

September 20, Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex

September 23, Carmichael Arena

September 24, Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex

October 2, Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex

October 6, Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex

Gogama

August 24, Gogama (Note: an earlier clinic is being planned for, and a new date will be communicated as soon as possible).

September 21, Gogama

July 14, Espanola General Hospital

July 21, Espanola General Hospital

July 28, Espanola General Hospital

August 4, Espanola Recreation Centre

August 11, Espanola Recreation Centre

August 18, Espanola Recreation Centre

August 25, Espanola Recreation Centre

September 1, Espanola Recreation Centre

September 8, Espanola Recreation Centre

September 15, Espanola Recreation Centre

September 29, Espanola Recreation Centre

Manitoulin Island

July 13, Mindemoya Missionary Church

July 20, NEMI Recreation Centre (Little Current)

July 27, Mindemoya Missionary Church

July 30, Mindemoya Missionary Church

August 3, NEMI Recreation Centre (Little Current)

August 5, Mindemoya Missionary Church

August 10, Mindemoya Missionary Church

August 10, NEMI Recreation Centre (Little Current)

August 14, Western Manitoulin (Gordon/Barrie Island Hall)

August 17, NEMI Recreation Centre (Little Current)

August 24, Mindemoya Missionary Church

August 31, NEMI Recreation Centre (Little Current)

September 7, Mindemoya Missionary Church

September 21, NEMI Recreation Centre (Little Current)

September 29, NEMI Recreation Centre (Little Current)

Sudbury East

July 22, Alban Community Centre

July 29, St. Charles Community Centre

August 5, Alban Community Centre

August 12, St. Charles Community Centre

August 19, Alban Community Centre

August 26, St. Charles Community Centre

September 2, Alban Community Centre

September 9, St. Charles Community Centre

For additional information on the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as for specific answers to your frequently asked questions visit our FAQ web page or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).