Information leads to search warrant, arrest and seizure on Cross Hill Road, M’Chigeeng

M’CHIGEENG – On June 24, members of the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service (APS) received information regarding persons trafficking controlled substances in the community of M’Chigeeng and obtained a search warrant for a residence.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed the search warrant at a residence on Cross Hill Road, M’Chigeeng, with the assistance of UCCM APS and Wikwemikong Tribal Police Services (WTPS) officers.

A search of the residence revealed: Approximately $10,000 in Canadian currency; 26.8g crack cocaine (street value $4,020); 18.5g crystal methamphetamine (street value $2,775); and 4.9g fentanyl (street value $1,960). The total estimated street value was worth approximately $8,755.

As a result, three individuals have been charged with: Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in a Schedule I substance (fentanyl); Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in a Schedule I substance (crack cocaine); Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in a Schedule I substance (crystal methamphetamine); and possession of property obtained by crime (Canadian currency).

The UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service, WTPS and OPP Community Street Crime Unit CSCU remains committed to working collaboratively and will continue to focus its efforts on major crime operations that pose a direct and elevated threat to the safety, security and wellness of our communities. This combined Integrated Street Crime Unit is a joint force operation and aims to identify and disrupt organized crime on Manitoulin Island through innovative technology, collaborative partnerships and traditional police work resulting in the arrests of those involved, holding them accountable for their criminal activities and the seizure of illegal drugs, prohibited firearms and proceeds of crime.

If anyone has further information regarding drug trafficking and organized crime, please contact UCCM Police at 705-377-7135 or Sudbury Rainbow Crime Stoppers at 705-222- TIPS (8477) or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com.

Together we can make a difference.