Cubs’ Assinewai named to Canada East WJAC Selection Camp roster

SUDBURY, Ont. – Hockey Canada, in conjunction with the Canadian Junior Hockey League, announced Thursday that Greater Sudbury Cubs forward Samuel Assinewai has been named to take part in the Team Canada East Selection Camp, to vie for a roster spot in the upcoming World Junior A Challenge in Cornwall, Ont.

The 18-year-old Little Current, Ont., product will be among 32 Canada East hopefuls competing in the three-day camp, which runs Dec. 5-7 in Cornwall.

Playing at over a point-per-game clip for the Cubs in Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League action so far this season, Assinewai has produced 12 to date, with Greater Sudbury, in 10 outings with four goals and eight assists. Two of his tallies have been game-winners.

He is also riding a seven-game point streak in NOJHL play heading into the Cubs 7:05 p.m. home game tonight versus the Kirkland Lake Gold Miners at Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex.

Once the squad is selected, Canada East will take part in the WJAC, Dec. 11-18 in Cornwall, against Team Canada West, the United States, Sweden and Latvia.