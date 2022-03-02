Disappointment with MP

To the Expositor:

NDP – Non-Democratic Party.

I am feeling very disappointed after finding out that Carol Hughes voted with the NDP even though she knew it was not the right thing to do (reluctant). How can you put party pressure ahead of the citizens of Canada that you represent? Carol Hughes and the NDP have given away the rights and freedoms of the people you are the voice for! Totally unforgiveable!

I used to vote between Conservative and NDP depending on the person running and their platform. Now my vote choice will be very, very easy.

I think you should keep the party acronym NDP but you should also tell your constituents that it stands for Non-Democratic Party.

Larry Breau

Mindemoya