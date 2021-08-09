DOMANIC ERSKINE

February 28, 1984 – August 2, 2021

The family announces with sorrow the sudden passing of Domanic Michael Ronald Erskine (Morin, Tremblay) in Scarborough. Domanic is survived by his parents, Michael and Linda Erskine, siblings Tammy, Cindy (Carl), Colin, Clayton (Lauren) and Nicole, Travis Gartner and mother Monda Gartner (Pat), grandmother Denise Tremblay and daughters Gabrielle, Sophia and Mia, nephews Grayson, Corbett, Ryus and Ethan, and niece Elizabeth. Predeceased by his father Michael Tremblay, grandfather Ron Tremblay and brother Rory. Will be missed by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Domanic will be missed for his quirky sense of humour, his care for his friends and his work ethic. Domanic grew up on Manitoulin Island and participated in curling, hockey, table tennis, badminton, sea cadets and was an altar server at St. Bernard’s Roman Catholic Church. Funeral arrangements to be determined at a later date.