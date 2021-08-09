KAREN MAY WYMAN

July 25, 1960 – July 30, 2021

It is with heavy hearts the family wishes to announce the peaceful passing of Karen in Sudbury on Friday, July 30, 2021 at the age of 61. Cherished wife of Stuart Wyman. Loving mother of Mitch (Anne) Wyman, Laura (Matt) Hallett, Samantha (Andrew McGauley) Wyman and Daniel (Brittany Borton) Wyman. Devoted and doting grandma of Jade, Colton, Sydney, Allison, Jacob, Rylan and Greyson, and great-grandson Blake. Predeceased by parents Elgin and Alice McAllister. Beloved sister of Judy (Ron) Wood, Ruth (Holly) Tarr, Barb (Perry) Chatwell, Valerie (predeceased) (Merdick) McFarlane and Keith (Brenda) McAllister. Dear sister-in-law of Stanley (Kelly) Wyman and Steven (Nancy) Wyman. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Karen will always be remembered as a dedicated mom, grandma and great-grandma who loved going on walks and picnics at Square Bay with Jade, Colton, Sydney, Allison, Jacob, Rylan, Greyson and Blake, as well as with Judy, Ruth, Barb and Keith. When not out with her grandkids, Karen could also be found enjoying camping, motor biking and side-by-side rides or travelling with her siblings. The world has lost a wonderful person and Heaven has gained a beautiful Angel. Family and friends gathered at the Mindemoya Cemetery for a graveside service on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Karen can be made to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxilary or “Let’s Emerge Together” project. Cheques made payable to the Mindemoya Hospital can be mailed to the Mindemoya Hospital, 2120B Hwy. 551 Mindemoya, ON P0P 1S0. Alternatively, donations may be made for the Emerge program online at: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/9790. Island Funeral Home can accept cheques for all memorial donations. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at

IslandFuneralHome .ca.