DONALD E. MACKAN

May 6, 1946 – August 8, 2021

On Manitoulin Island, Ontario following a second battle with cancer, Donald Mackan passed away at 75 years of age. A lifelong bachelor, Don is survived by brother Bob in Strathmore, AB, sister Maggie (Mike) Schut in Manitouwadge, ON, and many friends and relatives across North America. Predeceased by brother Jake (Tara Bernatchez). Private arrangements with burial at Mindemoya Cemetery. Don spent the early years of his business career in Vancouver, BC working with Jake in appliance sales/service. Both returned to the Manitoulin, where Don assumed management (and eventual ownership) of the family business, Timberlane Lodge until 2008. He was an integral part of Jake’s Home Centre. The call of warm, tropical breezes drew Don in his retirement to the Dominican Republic and eventually Mexico, where he dabbled in the restaurant trade and lived most of his final years in contentment. Please remember Don as a vibrant, generous soul, and not the recluse he became due to addiction and onset of dementia. God only will judge us all. The family thanks the medical staff in Sudbury/Mindemoya, and the Island Funeral Home. This obituary would not be complete without acknowledging the support of Don’s POA and dearest friend, Adam Smith. It’s that simple!“THE LION SLEEPS TONIGHT”