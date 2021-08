DONALD JOSEPH HERGOTT

November 19, 1944 – August 7, 2021

In loving memory of Donald Joseph Hergott, who passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 7, 2021. Loving father of Patricia Nelson, Jeffrey Hergott (predeceased) and Donna Hergott (Rob Willoughby). Best friend and grandpa of Andrew Hague. Will always be remembered by many grandchildren. Cherished brother of Doug (Jean) Hergott, James (Linda) Hergott, Wayne (Heather) Hergott, Paul (Debbie) Hergott and Dolores (Bob predeceased) Hergott. Donald will always be remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. At Donald’s request, cremation has taken place. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.