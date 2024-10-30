Top 5 This Week Don’t forget! Local Expositor Staff - October 30, 2024 Just Hangin’ Out Local Alicia McCutcheon - October 30, 2024 Tour de Meldrum raises $9,000 for Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary Local Tom Sasvari - October 30, 2024 Island firefighters gather in Little Current for live fire training Local Tom Sasvari - October 30, 2024 ‘Honouring the Drum’ gala celebrates Mnaamodzawin 25th Local Michael Erskine - October 30, 2024 More articles Don’t forget! Local Public confusion still reigns over settlement funds source Columns Armed and dangerous suspect wanted by Manitoulin Anishinabek Police News Fiends and Neighbours Columns COVID-19 outbreak declared at Mindemoya Hospital Local Island schools have opportunity to explore Bridal Veil Falls fish platform Local Don’t forget! NewsLocal Author: Expositor Staff October 30, 2024 Less than 1 min.read FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Clocks back one hour at bedtime this Saturday! Article written by Expositor Staffhttps://www.manitoulin.comPublished online by The Manitoulin Expositor web staff Tagsmanitoulin expositorManitoulin Expositor Lifemanitoulin islandmanitoulin island newsThe Manitoulin ExpositorThe Manitoulin Expositor 2024 Previous articleJust Hangin’ Out