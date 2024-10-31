WILLIAM MICHAEL NEGANAGIJIG

“Billy”

Sunrise, February 23, 1947 – Sunset, October 21, 2024

In loving memory of “Billy” William Michael Neganagijig. Billy baa passed away peacefully at his home in Wiikwemkoong on Monday, October 21, 2024 at the age of 77. He was the adopted son of Angus Negannegijig (baa) and Theresa Recollet (baa) and was a loved brother of Martin (Theresa) Francis (baa) and Gloria “Lena” Roy (baa). He will be missed by his first wife Carol Kelderhouse, his second wife “Auntie Sandy” and his friend of many years Theresa. Loving father of Michael (Tina) Allen and Garnet Otosquaiob (baa). Chrished grandfather of Michael, Angelo and Iris. He was born in Toronto to Rita Tehkummah (baa) and William Tufts (baa) and was a beloved birth brother of Rose Marie (baa), Theresa, Wayne (baa), Larry, Linda and Diane (baa). Billy baa will be missed by his many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces and his friends Adolphus Recollet, Allan Jackson and Ron Desmoulin. Billy baa enjoyed gardening and being outdoors. He liked being out on the water and working on his cabin. Billy was good with animals and had many pets over the years including his favourite dog Bounce who lived to be 15 years old, his horse who he took everywhere with him and his pup Animoosh. Family and friends gathered for visitation at the Rabbit Island Centre on Sunday, October 27, 2024 from 12:30 pm. Funeral Mass was at the Holy Cross Mission on Monday, October 28, 2024 at 1 pm. Cremation followed.