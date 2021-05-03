DOROTHY BRUNETTE

(nee Graham)

Dorothy Brunette passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Centennial Manor in Little Current, Manitoulin Island. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Brunette. Dorothy was born on December 5, 1931 to the late Edith Newburn and William James Graham. She will be dearly missed by her children Elizabeth (Dale) McGrath, Cathy (Brad, now deceased) Jenkins, Terry and Brenda (Lance) Hill, grandchildren, Tristan (Maggie) McGrath, Trevor, Lauren (David) Garrow, Angela (Bill) Real, Christa Jenkins (Mark), Jordan Jenkins (Steve), Tim (Becky) Hill, Marlee Hill (Ryan) and great-grandchildren Alex, Brady, Bobby, Bryson, Animkii and Rory. Many nieces, nephews and cousins will miss Dorothy’s widespread love of family. We all visited Dorothy and Gerry at their home in Sudbury, summer home in Kagawong and going as far as Arizona to visit over 20 winters spent in the south. Dorothy spent a full and happy life growing up in the stone house on Upper Street in the village of Kagawong where she was born with her elder siblings Lyle (Minnie) Graham, Norine (Jim) Fisher, Allan (Lois) Graham, all now deceased. We remember her stories of family gatherings, euchre parties, fishing, berry picking, driving the family car to school in Gore Bay at age 14, meeting a young Ontario Hydro OIT (Operator in Training) at the office she worked at up the hill. She married Gerald Henry Thomas Brunette on June 28, 1950. They lived happily in hydro operating station locations in Thessalon, Stinson, Barrett Chute, Crystal Falls and finally settling in Sudbury to raise their family. Dorothy’s passing marks the close of a generation. Dot was known for her love of family, feisty determination, boundless energy and sense of humour and joke telling she may have inherited from her like spirited Aunt Eileen Graham Lloyd! She was our Mom – a strong and sentimental woman who had a talent for making wonderful meals she loved to share with many. Some may have known she possessed creative talents like knitting, sewing, crocheting and being able to play music by ear that she learned from her Mom Edith. Dorothy’s family will mark her passing in their own personal way at this time and hope to celebrate Dot’s life this summer on Manitoulin with family. Please keep her in your thoughts and share a memory you may have of Dorothy. Donations made directly to St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church, 182 Main Street, Kagawong, ON P0P 1J0 or Old Mill Heritage Centre in Kagawong, Manitoulin Island in lieu of flowers would be appreciated. Thank you for remembering Dorothy. Arrangements have been entrusted with Ranger’s Cremation and Burial Services Ltd. Online condolences can be posted at RangersSudbury.com.