MERRETTA LYNN LEU

(nee Robinson)

Merretta Lynn Leu passed away peacefully at the Stratford General Hospital on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Lynn of Manitoulin Island, St. Mary’s and formerly of New Hamburg in her 73rd year. Beloved wife of Ken Leu who she married October 12, 1968. Loving mother of Jason (January 21, 2017) ( Tammy Bowerman) and Chris (Tracy Harbach) of St. Mary’s. Sadly missed by her grandchildren Jarret and Malcolm. Survived by her sister Tracy (husband Matt Irwin) of Campbell River, B.C., brothers Brad Robinson (wife Joanne) of Desbouro and Darcy Brant Robinson of Ajax, many nieces and nephews, aunts Leah, Joanne, Sheila, and Uncle Jim. Predeceased by her parents Merretta Wallace and Gordon Robinson. All funeral arrangements will remain private at this time and have been entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 291 Huron Street, New Hamburg. A Celebration of Lynn’s life will take place later when we can all be together again. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of ones choice. Personal condolences can be posted at MarkjutziFuneralHomes.ca.