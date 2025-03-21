DOROTHY ELDENE LONGHURST

(nee Bailey)

February 7, 1932 – March 19, 2025

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dorothy Eldene Longhurst (nee Bailey) on March 19, 2025 at the Manitoulin Lodge in Gore Bay. Eldene was born in Gordon Township on Manitoulin Island on February 7, 1932. She was the fifth child of Harold and Katie (nee Campbell) Bailey. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Roy and her sisters Lena (Mancel predeceased) Noland, Elva, Merle and lifelong friend and partner in crime, her cousin Rhea Woods (nee Witty). Eldene was also predeceased by husbands George (Buck) Longhurst (2021) and Godfrey Porter (1979). Eldene was a talented lady who excelled at many different careers throughout her life. There were many stories shared about her younger days and time spent working at Ontario Hydro in Kagawong. She had many many enjoyable years, being a Mom, raising Anne and Jeff and running the Ocean House Hotel with husband Godfrey. Following the fire and loss of the hotel in 1977, Eldene studied and obtained her insurance brokers designation and worked at Grant Oakes Insurance. In addition to her busy professional life Eldene was always volunteering. She was very involved with Gore Bay minor hockey, running the Gore Bay library, participating in little theatre, helping out at the Catholic church, judging public speaking, serving on the Gore Bay council recreation committee and canvassing for the Cancer Society, just to name a few of the things. After marrying Buck, Eldene moved to Sault Saint Marie in 1989 and utilized her library knowledge working for the Soo library. Returning to Gore Bay in 2004 she became a regular volunteer at the Manitoulin Lodge. More than anything Eldene loved her family and loved having everyone together for a meal. Eldene was also the family historian, and we are so lucky to have all the genealogy information and memorabilia she organized. She is survived by her son Jeff (Sandy) Porter and her daughter Anne Porter. Also survived by and missed very much by Jeff’s children Christopher (Charlotte) and Sarah (Chris) Porter as well as Anne’s daughter Bailey (Denver) Maddock and many nieces and nephews and their extended families. We would like to thank the caring and dedicated staff at the Manitoulin Lodge for their kindness and support during this difficult time and throughout Eldene’s stay. A graveside service and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Donations to the Gore Bay Manitoulin Lodge Auxiliary or the Angel Bus in Eldene’s memory would be greatly appreciated.