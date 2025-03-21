Manitoulin OPP make impaired arrest at RIDE check

(ESPANOLA, ON) – One person has been arrested for impaired operation at a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) check.

On March 20, 2025, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a RIDE check on Panache Lake Road in Espanola. A vehicle came through the RIDE, and police conducted Mandatory Alcohol Screening (MAS) on the driver. As a result, the driver was arrested for impaired operation.

The driver, Jacob FLOREAN, 38-years-old from Espanola, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on April 7, 2025.

The OPP wants to remind the public that if you suspect an impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.