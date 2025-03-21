Joint RIDE check with Manitoulin OPP and UCCM canine resultes in $49,650 of drugs seized

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – Two people are facing charges after a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) check resulted in police locating suspected drugs.

On March 21, 2025, at approximately 12:00 a.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) alongside the United Chief and Councils of Manitoulin Police Service Commission (UCCM) Canine Unit, conducted a RIDE check at the Little Current Swing Bridge on Meredith Street. A vehicle came through the check, and police initiated an investigation. With assistance from UCCM Police Service Dog (PSD) Ben, and his handler, police located suspected drugs, and the driver and passenger were arrested.

Photo supplied by OPP.

As a result, police seized an amount of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $49,000, an amount of suspected crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $650, approximately $450 in Canadian currency, and an axe.

The driver, Ashley JACKO-METANSININE, 31-years-old from Wikwemikong Unceded Territory, was charged with:

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of a Schedule I substance – other drugs

Possession of a Schedule I substance – opioid

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Failure to comply with release order – two counts

Operate motor vehicle without insurance

Having care or control of a motor vehicle with open container of liquor

Drive motor vehicle – no licence

Drive motor vehicle – not equipped with ignition interlock device

The passenger, Elizabeth SHAWANDA, 26-years-old from Wikwemikong Unceded Territory, was charged with:

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Possession of a Schedule I substance – other drugs

Possession of a Schedule I substance – opioid

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice today, March 21, 2025.

“Through ongoing enforcement initiatives in conjunction with our Indigenous policing partners, we are making significant strides in taking illicit drugs out of our communities. These partnerships enhance our ability to effectively police the communities we serve and are crucial to achieving public safety.” – Inspector Walsh, Commander, Manitoulin Detachment