Dr. Cooper has been returned to chief of staff at MHC

MANITOULIN—Paula Fields, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Stephen Cooper as chief of staff.

Dr. Cooper brings decades of experience to MHC, having carried on a practice on Manitoulin since 1992. “When I arrived on Manitoulin Island from Vancouver, the landscape reminded me very much of the Gulf Islands, so I immediately felt at home. I am very blessed to work with amazing colleagues, the medicine is engaging, and the patients are appreciative, all great reasons to continue to practice and stay on Manitoulin Island.”

“The health care work both at the bedside and in the boardroom continues to challenge me,” said Dr. Cooper. “I hope my years of work with the university, medical association and regional health authority will continue to bring value to the MHC team!”

Dennis McGregor, chair of the MHC board of directors said, “On behalf of the board of directors, I am pleased to welcome back Dr. Cooper to the position of chief of staff at MHC. Dr. Cooper previously served in that capacity for a number of years, and I am confident that it will be an easy transition. Dr. Cooper brings a wealth of knowledge, professional expertise, and experience that will serve MHC well.”

Dr. Cooper continues to make healthcare a priority across our region. As former District 9 chair of the Ontario Medical Association, Dr. Cooper advocated for increased spending in health care, especially in Northern Ontario. He also served as chief of staff at MHC.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Cooper back as chief of staff as we move into post-pandemic health care,” said Ms. Fields. “Health care continues to experience some challenges and I feel confident Dr. Cooper will help guide us through those times.”

“I would also like to take a moment to thank our former chief of staff, Dr. Simone Meikleham, who provided guidance to our hospital during COVID,” said Ms. Fields. “Dr. Meikleham, thank you for your respect, passion and truth for our facility, the other doctors, staff and most importantly, our patients. Thankfully, Dr. Meikleham will continue to serve the community through primary care and as a physician at MHC.”