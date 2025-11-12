Dr. Stephen Cooper retires from Manitoulin Health Centre

LITTLE CURRENT—Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) proudly recognizes the upcoming retirement of Dr. Stephen Cooper from his medical practice, marking the conclusion of more than 30 years of exemplary service to the people of Manitoulin Island. Dr. Cooper has been an integral part of the region’s healthcare system since 1992, providing compassionate, high-quality care and leadership that have shaped local medicine for decades.

“Dr. Cooper’s leadership and compassion have made an enduring impact on healthcare across Manitoulin and beyond,” said Paula Fields, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Manitoulin Health Centre. “His dedication to innovation, quality improvement, and mentorship has strengthened our hospital and inspired countless healthcare professionals. We are deeply grateful for his service and wish him every happiness in his well-deserved retirement.”

“I love my job,” stated Dr. Cooper, when contacted by The Expositor. “I cannot believe 33 years have gone by. I haven’t done half of what I want to do. But as time goes by you realize it is time to do something else.”

While Dr. Cooper will be retiring from running his practice/clinics as of January 1 will still remain in health care for now. “For the next year-and-a-half to two years, I will continue to work with the nursing home in Wiikwemkoong and the (Manitoulin Centennial) Manor in Little Current as well as do some emergency shifts at the Little Current Hospital.”

“I will also be retiring from a number of regional/provincial lead positions (in health care),” said Dr. Cooper. He explained over the next three months some of his patients will be transferred to colleagues. The rest will be placed on a list and will get a new physician/NP when there is capacity at the clinic. “I will continue to be attached to the clinic and will review results, write prescriptions and order tests for my patients until they are picked up by new clinicians. We continue to advertise for my position and remain hopeful that it will be filled.”

Dr. Cooper’s leadership journey began at the Little Current clinic, where he introduced innovative projects that improved access to care, including early interprofessional initiatives such as delegating Pap-testing to nursing staff and establishing a prenatal clinic in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory. His vision and collaboration led to the creation of the Northeastern Manitoulin Family Health Team, now recognized provincially as a model for integrated primary care.

Within the hospital, Dr. Cooper reintroduced Interprofessional Grand Rounds, fostering collaboration and continuous learning among clinical teams. In 2000, he became president of the professional staff, helping to establish Manitoulin Island as a teaching community through its involvement with the Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM).

In 2007, Dr. Cooper was appointed chief of staff, serving alongside then-CEO Derek Graham. Over 16 years in this role, he was instrumental in advancing patient-centred, and integrated care across Manitoulin and Northeastern Ontario. Under his leadership, MHC partnered with Health Sciences North to launch initiatives such as Virtual Critical Care, Life or Limb Protocol, Visiting Specialist Program, the Diabetic Education Clinic, Cardiac Rehabilitation and NEJAC.

Dr. Cooper’s tenure also oversaw numerous hospital advancements, including the relocation of obstetrics to a more family-centred environment, the refocus of the operating room suite on endoscopy, and the development of both hospice services and MAID programs. He played a key role in implementing MediTech Expanse and championed quality improvement initiatives alongside registered nurse Mary Lynn Wright, strengthening board engagement in clinical excellence.

Beyond MHC, Dr. Cooper’s leadership has reached across Northern Ontario. He has served as Ontario Medical Association Chair of the Section of Rural Practice, District 9 Chair, and Primary Care Regional Lead for Ontario Health Northeast, advocating tirelessly for rural and northern healthcare. His work with NOSM Continuing Education and Professional Development program further supported the growth and leadership of physicians throughout the region.

Throughout his career, Dr. Cooper has been recognized for his professionalism, collaboration, and commitment to equitable, patient-centred care. Though retiring from full-time practice, he will continue contributing locally through emergency room shifts and as Director of the Wikwemikong Nursing Home, also providing care at the Manitoulin Centennial Manor.

“I will have the opportunity to do new things,” Dr. Cooper told The Expositor. “We will do some travelling, and we have a good-sized lot so I want to do some gardening, and need more fitness and have other things in mind for my life experience.”

Dennis McGregor, chair of the MHC board of directors, said, “On behalf of the board, we extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Cooper for his decades of leadership and commitment. His steady presence and forward-thinking approach have helped shape the strength and stability of Manitoulin Health Centre today.”

“MHC extends its heartfelt thanks to Dr. Stephen Cooper for his decades of service, leadership, and unwavering dedication to improving rural healthcare. His legacy of care, innovation and collaboration will continue to shape the future of healthcare on Manitoulin Island for generations to come.”