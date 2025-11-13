Top 5 This Week

One man dead following serious three-vehicle collision at Jerusalem Hill

One person is dead following a three-vehicle collision Thursday evening on Highway 540 at the base of Jerusalem Hill in Billings Township.

KAGAWONGThe driver of a fuel truck involved in a serious three-vehicle accident near the bottom of Jerusalem Hill, Highway 540 in Billings Township Thursday, has been pronounced dead by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The North East Region of the OPP shared news of the highway closure on Highway 540 at Billings Concession Road, just outside of M’Chigeeng First Nation, due to the serious nature of collision. The OPP and members of the Billings Township volunteer fire department responded to the accident.

Police are reporting that none of the other drivers or passengers involved at the scene sustained serious injuries.

A large portion of Hwy 540 southeast from Kagawong remained closed Thursday evening while police conducted an investigation on the fatality.

