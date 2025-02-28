DRIVER ARRESTED FOLLOWING TRAFFIC COMPLAINT ON HIGHWAY 17

(ESPANOLA, ON) – One person is facing charges after police received a traffic complaint.

On February 21, 2025, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic complaint reporting a vehicle that was speeding and swerving on Highway 17 in the Nairn-Hyman Township. Police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Further investigation on scene resulted in the driver being arrested for impaired operation.

Evan BELANGER, 32-years-old from Frankford, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

Dangerous operation

Novice driver – B.A.C above zero

Driving while under suspension

Driving while under suspension – while suspended under HTA sec 41/42

Drive motor vehicle – not equipped with ignition interlock device

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sudbury on March 19, 2025.

The OPP wants to remind the public that if you suspect an impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.