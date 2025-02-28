Top 5 This Week

More articles

Driver arrested following traffic complaint on Highway 17

NewsLocalPolice
Expositor Staff
Author: Expositor Staff
Less than 1 min.read
Ontario Provincial Police

DRIVER ARRESTED FOLLOWING TRAFFIC COMPLAINT ON HIGHWAY 17

(ESPANOLA, ON) – One person is facing charges after police received a traffic complaint.

On February 21, 2025, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic complaint reporting a vehicle that was speeding and swerving on Highway 17 in the Nairn-Hyman Township. Police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Further investigation on scene resulted in the driver being arrested for impaired operation.

Evan BELANGER, 32-years-old from Frankford, was charged with:

  • Operation while impaired – alcohol
  • Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
  • Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code
  • Dangerous operation
  • Novice driver – B.A.C above zero
  • Driving while under suspension
  • Driving while under suspension – while suspended under HTA sec 41/42
  • Drive motor vehicle – not equipped with ignition interlock device

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sudbury on March 19, 2025.

The OPP wants to remind the public that if you suspect an impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.

Article written by

Expositor Staff
Expositor Staffhttps://www.manitoulin.com
Published online by The Manitoulin Expositor web staff
Previous article
Suspected drugs located during traffic stop
Next article
Manitoulin OPP arrest driver on Highway 17

Northern Ontario's oldest newspaper since 1879. Breaking news, sports, current events, obituaries and op-ed for Manitoulin Island and Northern Ontario.

© Manitoulin Publishing Co. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.