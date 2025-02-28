Top 5 This Week

Manitoulin OPP arrest driver on Highway 17

Expositor Staff
Author: Expositor Staff
Less than 1 min.read
Ontario Provincial Police

(ESPANOLA, ON) – One person is facing charges after the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop.

On February 25, 2025, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Manitoulin OPP were conducting general patrol on Highway 17 in the Sables-Spanish Rivers Township. They observed a pickup truck pulling a trailer that was driving at a high rate of speed, and that was unable to maintain its lane. Police conducted a traffic stop, and further investigation resulted in the driver being arrested for impaired operation.

As a result, Wilbert KLASSEN, 47-years-old from Manitoba, was charged with:

  • Operation while impaired – alcohol
  • Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on April 7, 2025.

The OPP wants to remind the public that if you suspect an impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.

Article written by

Expositor Staff
Expositor Staffhttps://www.manitoulin.com
Published online by The Manitoulin Expositor web staff
