Suspected drugs located during traffic stop

(ESPANOLA, ON) – Two people are facing charges following a traffic stop that resulted in police locating suspected drugs.

On February 26, 2025, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on Albert Street in Espanola. Police determined that the vehicle passenger was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Further investigation on scene resulted in both the driver and passenger being arrested.

Additionally, police located approximately 43 grams of suspected fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $13,000, approximately 0.5 grams of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $50, and approximately $6,800 in Canadian Currency.

As a result, the driver, Kimberly KITCHIKAKE, 38-years-old from Espanola, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance – opioid

Possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – two counts

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on April 7, 2025.

The passenger, Dallas YURKO, 46-years-old from Espanola, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance – opioid

Possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – two counts

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

The second accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Sudbury on February 27, 2025.