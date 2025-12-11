Top 5 This Week

DUANE ALFRED DUXBURY

Death Notices
December 15, 1961 – December 2, 2025

Duane Alfred Duxbury of Webbwood passed away on December 2, 2025 at home after a lengthy illness. He was born on December 15, 1961 to Irwin (2018) and Orpha Duxbury. He is also survived by his siblings Debra (George), Dale (Marilyn) and Dennis (Sharon); Douglas predeceased him (1986). Also surviving him is daughter Amy (Luke), two grandchildren (Thomas and Hannah) and several nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. Family will gather in the spring for interment.

