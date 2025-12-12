Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service’s Offender Management Program Compliance Check Results in Arrest

Wiikwemkoong, ON — On December 11, 2025, members of the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) conducted compliance checks under the Offender Management Program, an initiative launched in February 2025 to strengthen community safety and accountability. WTPS launches Offender Management Program | Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service

During the checks, officers attended the residence of a male who had been released from custody on November 15, 2025, on several serious criminal charges. The individual was subject to court-ordered conditions requiring him to remain at his residence at all times and wear an ankle monitoring device. Officers were unable to locate the male at the listed address. Shortly afterward, the male was observed leaving a different residence in a vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted, and the male was located in the back seat of the vehicle in the company of a female with whom he was prohibited from associating.

As a result of the investigation, a 32-year-old male from Wiikwemkoong has been charged with two counts of Fail to Comply with Release Order under the Criminal Code of Canada. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

“WTPS continues to see the benefits of the Offender Management Program as a means to hold offenders accountable,” said Ron Gignac, Chief of Police, WTPS. “This proactive approach reflects our commitment to protecting the Territory in partnership with community members and leadership.”

The Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service remains dedicated to monitoring compliance with court-ordered conditions through the Offender Management Program. This initiative underscores our collective responsibility to maintain public safety and uphold the integrity of judicial processes.