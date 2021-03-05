Effective Monday, Sudbury-Manitoulin moves back into ‘red’ zone

TORONTO — The Ontario Government, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, is transitioning Toronto, Peel and North Bay Parry Sound District public health regions out of the shutdown and into the revised and strengthened COVID-19 Response Framework: Keeping Ontario Safe and Open (the “Framework”), with the Stay-at-Home order no longer in effect. In addition, seven other public health regions are being moved to new levels in the Framework, including Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD), which includes Manitoulin. The PHSD will move back into the Red-Control zone on Monday, March 8.

“Our government is taking a safe and cautious approach to returning to the Framework and due to our progress, all regions of the province will soon be out of the province-wide shutdown,” said Christine Elliott, deputy premier and minister of health. “Despite this positive step forward, a return to the Framework is not a return to normal. As we continue vaccinating more Ontarians, it remains critical for everyone to continue to follow public health measures and stay home as much as possible to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities.”

Based on a general improvement in trends of key indicators, North Bay Parry Sound District will be returning to the Framework at the Red-Control level. Toronto Public Health and Peel Public Health are also making progress, but as their case rates still remain high, they will return to the Framework at the Grey-Lockdown level.

Red-Control measures:

Gatherings

Limit close contact to your household (the people you live with) and stay at least 2 metres apart from everyone else.

Do not visit any other household or allow visitors in your home. If you live alone, you can have close contact with only one other household.

• All events and social gatherings: Indoors, five people; outside, 25 people.

• Religious, wedding and funeral services: Indoors, 30 percent capacity; outdoors, 100 people.

• Only go out for essential reasons, such as: work, school, groceries, pharmacy, health care, helping vulnerable people, exercise and physical activity.

• Work remotely, where possible.

Businesses

• Screen employees and customers for COVID-19

• Post signs at all entrances informing people how to screen themselves for COVID-19

• Limit capacity so guests can stay at least two metres apart

• Make sure anyone indoors wears a mask or face covering, including workers who have to come within two metres of anyone else (with some exceptions)

Restaurants

• Capacity limits: Indoors, 10 people total, four people per table

• Guests must: Sit with at least two metres between tables; wear masks or face coverings except when eating or drinking (with some exceptions); wear a mask or face covering and keep two metres apart when lining up and gathering outside; and give their name and contact information.

Stores

• Capacity limits: Supermarkets and other stores that primarily sell groceries, convenience stores, pharmacies, 75 percent; all other retail (includes discount and big box retailers, liquor stores, hardware stores, garden centres), 50 percent.