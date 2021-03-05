COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration for adults 80 yrs and over as well as recipients of chronic home care

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is excited to announce that pre-registration for the COVID-19 vaccine is now available for adults 80 years of age and older and individuals who receive chronic home care services. Pre-registration is the first step for individuals who would like to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. By pre-registering, individuals will be contacted directly to book an appointment for an upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinic when appointments become available.

Although all adults 80 years of age and older and individuals receiving chronic home care are currently eligible for vaccine, the vaccine supply is limited. Lotteries will be held to match vaccine recipients to the number of doses available. Individuals drawn from the lottery will be contacted directly, by email or phone, with information on how to book an appointment.

COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held across Sudbury and districts and all clinics are by appointment only. Currently, vaccine clinics are being organized in Greater Sudbury beginning on March 11 and 12, 2021. Individuals in these groups who pre-register by Monday, March 8, 2021, at 8 p.m., will be entered into a lottery for the upcoming scheduled clinics in Sudbury. Additional clinics are also being planned across Public Health’s service area and details will be shared once available.

Pre-registration will remain open and lotteries will be ongoing to match pre-registrants to the vaccine supply and clinic schedules across Sudbury and districts. Due to high demand and limited supply, pre-registering does not mean you will get an appointment immediately.

To pre-register, please visit: www.surveymonkey.ca/r/vaccineappointment. If unable to pre-register online and assistance registering is required, please call 1.800.708.2505 and call centre staff will available to assist. The call centre will be available for assistance starting on Saturday, March 6, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

While appointments may be limited at first, over time, more clinics will continue to be available and anyone eligible to receive the vaccine will be able to receive one. More vaccine clinics will continue to be scheduled across Public Health’s service area. The COVID-19 vaccine is a safe and effective way to protect yourself from the virus.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, please contact your health care provider, visit our frequently asked questions about the vaccine, or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).