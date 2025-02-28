Traffic complaint results in impaired charge

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – One person has been arrested and is facing charges after police received a traffic complaint.

On February 25, 2025, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic complaint about a pickup truck that was unable to maintain its lane. Police located the vehicle on Highway 540 in M’Chigeeng First Nation, and conducted a traffic stop. Police determined that the driver had consumed an intoxicating substance, and an arrest was made.

As a result, the driver, Brayden BULLOCK, 18-years-old from Grey Highlands, was charged with operation while impaired – drugs.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on April 1, 2025.

The OPP has highly trained Drug Recognition Evaluator (DRE) officers who are skilled in the detection and investigation of drug impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.