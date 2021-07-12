ELIZABETH “LIZ” ANNE

MILDRED FARREN

September 23, 1962 – July 3, 2021

Elizabeth “Liz” Anne Mildred Farren, 58, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 3, 2021 in Port Hope at Regency Manor LTC surrounded by family. Liz was born September 23, 1962 in East York to Betty (née Freeman) and Clayton Lang. She joined RBC in 1987 where she met her future husband, Bob Farren. They wed on December 31, 1990 and welcomed their daughter Mary in 1992. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, reading and listening to rock music. She is survived by her husband Bob, daughter and son-in-law Mary and Matthew McKeigue, brother Robert Lang, sister and brother-in-law Dianne Lang and Todd Lovelock, sister Nina Cutrona and brother-in-law Chester Smeltzer. Liz’s family will be hosting a Celebration of Life at a later date. Special thanks to caring staff and volunteers at Regency Manor LTC. For more information, please visit RossFuneralChapel.com.