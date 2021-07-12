KARL CAMPBELL

March 4, 1938-July 5, 2021

On Friday, March 4, 1938 in a humble farmhouse in Honora, Manitoulin, Karl Campbell took his first breath. With his two eldest children by his side, on Monday, July 5, 2021 at the age of 83, that same Honora Boy, in that same still humble farmhouse, took his final breath. His deepest wish honoured. His family knows this for the blessing that it is. Predeceased by his first wife Patricia Campbell (nee Taylor) and his life partner Jean Benning. Beloved father to Wendy Campbell, Ward Campbell, Wade Campbell and Wanita-Jo Campbell.

Beloved Pappa Farm to Jennifer, Ashley, Cassandra, Taylor and Rebecca. Loving Great-Pappa Farm to Alexis. Brother to Leonard and Jessie (predeceased), Lawrence and Jay (predeceased), Ivan and Irene (predeceased), Leila and Wes (predeceased), Clayton and Marge (predeceased), Pearl of Sheguiandah and Ron (predeceased), Jean and Vic (predeceased), Floyd and Barb of Uxbridge and Keith and Betty of Toronto. Predeceased by parents George and Ethel Campbell. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Karl was a dedicated police officer with the Sudbury Police Services for 31 years, retiring in June of 1994. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, woodworking and cutting firewood. As per his wishes, Karl will lay in rest in his beloved maple bush. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Donations in Karl’s memory can be made to your local charity of choice.