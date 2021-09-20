ESTELLE PILON-ELCHYSHYN

December 12, 1940 – September 12, 2021

Estelle Pilon-Elchyshyn was born December 12, 1940, in Sudbury, Ontario. Daughter of Avila Pilon and Irene Dequan and wife of Edward Elchyshyn and predeceased by Theodore Lanteigne (her first husband) in 1987. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 12, 2021 at 1:10 am. Survived by Denis (wife Jennifer), Lise (husband Luc), Paul (wife Amanda), stepson Mike Elchyshyn (Kimberly Kouri), stepdaughter Katherine Anne Smith (nee Elchyshyn) (husband Nigel Smith), grandchildren Justin, Jordan, Jefferey, Chad (wife Brittany and great-granddaughter Ellie Elizabeth), Nicholas (wife Sarah Lynn, great- grandchildren Declan and Adalynn), Tyler (wife Kaeli, great-grandchildren Gus and Cora) and Alexandria (Reginald), step-grandchildren Jackie (Aidan Joyce), Laura (Kalin), Leanne (Arron), Jodi (Josh), Emily (Wesley), Samantha (Tam), Victoria, Mackenzie (Anjali) and great- grandchildren Fionn Joyce, Rory Joyce and Easson Dotzert. She spent 20 years on Manitoulin Island with Ed, living out her retirement dream and playing bingo, her favourite pastime. She was cherished, loved and touched the lives of many. She will always remain a memory in our hearts and lives. She will be greatly missed but never forgotten. I hope you’re dancing in the sky. No funeral visitation or service. Cremation with Committal Service was at the Capreol Cemetery on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Northern Cancer Foundation would be appreciated. For donations or messages of condolence, LougheedFuneralHomes.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Lougheed Funeral Home.