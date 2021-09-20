THOMAS BERRY BROCK

July 1, 1944 – September 3, 2021

Thomas Berry Brock, age 77, of Greenfield, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021 at Promedica of Hillsboro. He was born July 1, 1944, in Middletown, Ohio, the son of Jon and Helen (Robinson) Brock. Tom was a 1962 graduate of Lemon Monroe High School. He owned and operated his own furniture stripping business in Middletown and went on to become an Electrical Engineer at Square D before retiring to his farm and his John Deere tractor in Greenfield, Ohio. He and his wife spent their summers at their cabin on Manitoulin Island and enjoyed many travels together. Tom faced life’s many challenges with gentle strength. He was a natural caregiver and steadfast in his devotion and love for his family. Because of his goodness, his family knew a life full of unconditional love, safety and unwavering support. Tom treated everyone with the same kindness and goodness that defined him. He was the very best husband, father, grandfather and friend. If there is a good place to go after this life, surely he is there. He may be gone but his caring and generous nature lives on through his family. Rest easy our sweet Tom. He is survived by his wife Vici (Damico) Brock whom he married on December 11, 1981, one daughter Lesley (Jeffery) Rennie of Ontario, one step-daughter Heather Prijatel (Jason Wagner) of Cincinnati, three grandchildren, Ryan Richardson, Iris Spry and Gus Spry. He was preceded in death by both parents. Cremation has taken place and there will not be a service observed. The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to

MurrayFettro.com.

