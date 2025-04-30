Fawn kill in Gore Bay town limits leaves residents rattled

GORE BAY—Whether it was a coyote, wolf, dog or another animal, the fact that a fawn was attacked and killed within the town of Gore Bay is concerning. The carcass of the dead fawn was found by local resident Mike Addison on the evening of Wednesday, April 23.

“Whether it was a coyote, wolf or a dog that did this, we have a problem because it was done in town,” said Mr. Addison. “I’ve heard people say over the years that they have seen coyotes on the bank across from the funeral home, but this fawn was killed by an animal right outside my kitchen window in the backyard (on Hall Street) and right beside our neighbour Pat Colwell’s backyard.”

“It’s shocking when you see something like this right in town,” stated Mr. Addison. “In my opinion, it was probably a coyote that killed the deer, but I’m no expert.” He did take photos of the kill noting whatever took down the fawn deer took the neck out and went through the deer hind quarters to get to the flesh.

“I was out walking around my backyard this morning when I saw something and when I investigated it was the dead fawn deer,” continued Mr. Addison. He alerted the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) about the incident and also contacted the Gore Bay town office to alert staff of the deer having been killed in town by some type of animal.

Photos of the dead deer were sent to Ian Anderson, a Kagawong resident and long-time conservation officer with the MNR who has had a lot of experiencing investigating these kind of attacks. After having the chance to view the photographs he told The Expositor, “The injury to the throat (of the fawn) is the normal take down technique of a coyote, wolf or bobcat, but also of an experienced killer dog.”

“It is extremely difficult to distinguish between a dog or coyote/wolf (that killed the deer),” said Mr. Anderson, noting again that the takedown technique for both is the same. A coyote could have been in town and killed the deer, and although it is unusual it does happen, he said. He recalled one incident years ago where a timberwolf was captured in daylight outside of town.

“Either way, whether this kill was the result of a coyote/wolf or another animal, it is concerning, especially if it was a household pet (dog) killing a deer,” said Mr. Anderson. “All dogs are descendants of wild dogs, and almost any dog will chase anything if it runs away from them and dogs have been known to chase and kill deer. The public needs to be advised that some type of predator killed a deer in town,” he added.