Caden Pickard has sights set on stardom

NewsLocal
Tom Sasvari
Author: Tom Sasvari
1 min.read
Caden Pickard

SUDBURY—Caden Pickard is progressing toward his goal of becoming an actor, having already having been an actor on the Canadian television show comedy series ‘Shoresy’ and is continuing his career by being selected for an upcoming Canadian Model Talent Conference where he will meet with a group of talent managers.

“Caden (who was raised in Gore Bay) really wants to be an actor, that is his goal,” his mother Karol Pickard explained last week. “When he was chosen to be a CTV Weather Star three years ago in Sudbury, he fell in love with acting and he wants more.”

Caden, who turn 12 years old on May 11, “Appeared on the show ‘Shoresy’ last year, in two episodes,” said Ms. Pickard. “He was in a background role but could be seen front row centre. He played the role of a student,” she said, noting he did not have any lines but had to be active in his role. He received $174 or each episode.

“We applied for Caden, from here in Sudbury (where the family lives), to be part of the Canadian Model Talent Conference,” said Ms. Pickard. “They had contacted us and we had to send a video of Caden, self-tape and photographs. From there, in his age group, he was one of 80 kids from across Canada to be chosen to be part of the conference. We are going to Toronto for the four-day conference where Caden will have the opportunity to meet with a bunch of talent managers there. The conference includes kids from Canada and the US and hopefully from there he will continue on and go further. We leave Wednesday (April 30) for the conference.”

Caden Pickard, left, who is originally from Manitoulin Island, is shown in above photo, (front row centre) in an episode of the Canadian comedy series ‘Shoresy.’

Ms. Pickard pointed out the family travels to Manitoulin most weekends, as they have very strong family ties on the Island. Caden’s grandparents are Bev and Fred Pickard and Murray and Melody Hore.

