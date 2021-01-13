Fishing derby tickets for sale for virtual ‘Ice Extravaganza’

Multi-zone, multi-species two-week event

MANITOULIN – Tickets are now on sale for the Northern Ontario Ice Extravaganza, which kicks off in just 30 days.

With the Manitoulin Ice Showdown on pause until next year due to COVID-19, this new and exciting virtual format will allow Northern Ontario anglers the luxury of fishing close to home in search of one or more prize-winning fish.

The Extravaganza starts Friday, February 12, which is the licence-free family fishing weekend, and will go on until February 28. This gives anglers ample opportunity to get on the leaderboard and win a cash prize in one of the five divisions available in this derby.

This year’s edition of the derby will take on a virtual format as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all participants from COVID-19. The virtual format will also allow for anglers from all around the Sudbury, Algoma and Manitoulin districts to participate, as the virtual weigh-in process means that you do not have to report to a weigh station, but rather submit your measurements online via video through Facebook or by email. A passcode will be provided hours prior to the event that must be stated in the video recording anglers submit. The combination of live release and the passcode will ensure that fish are both caught within the event time frame, and also legally in accordance with the event rules.

This multi-species fishing derby has something for every type of angler with cash prizes for first, second and third place across each of the five divisions (pike, walleye, whitefish, rainbow trout and lake trout), as well as a guaranteed registration draw for $500 for all paid participants. Participants are allowed multiple submissions, meaning they will have the opportunity to place multiple times in a single division or across each of the five divisions for the chance to win multiple cash prizes.

Registration is $60 per person and includes your entry into the derby for two weeks. Participation in the derby is open to anyone in Zone 10, South Bay of Zone 13 and Zone 14, North Channel from Sault Ste Marie to North Shore to the east of Phillip Edward Island, including Collins Inlet.

Tickets are now on sale for the Northern Ontario Ice Extravaganza at FishManitoulin.com or can be purchased on location at The Manitoulin Expositor or Wikwemikong Tourism Offices. Rules, a detailed map of the fishing zones and other information on the event can also be found at FishManitoulin.com, or join the Northern Ontario Ice Extravaganza event page on Facebook for live updates.

The Manitoulin Expositor, Wikwemikong Tourism and the Wiikwemkoong Anglers Group look forward to a safe and fun two weeks of fishing for all participants.