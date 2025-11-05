Five nominated for chief in Sheguiandah election

SHEGUIANDAH—It has been almost a year that Sheguiandah First Nation has been without a chief or deputy chief (deputy chief Orville Auguonie passed in January of this year). A new full band election has been set for December 9.

In the October 27 nomination meeting, five candidates were proposed for the position of chief, while 18 were nominated to fill the four positions of band councillor. Nominees had until November 1 to indicate whether they would be willing to stand. Should a nominee not wishing to stand not submit the withdrawal form to the electoral officer by 4 pm November 1, their nomination will be deemed accepted and their name will appear on the ballot.

Nominated for chief were Aaron Bowerman, Larry Russell Lemarr, Elvis Mishibinijima, Ruby Thompson and Pearl Waindubence.

Nominated for council are Andrew Aguonie, Valerie Aguonie, Derek Assiniwe, Michelle Bond, Josephine Fox, Larry Russell Lamarr, Elvis Mishibinijima, Zoe Peltier, Donna Rainey, Sunset Sagutch, Nathan Shawanda, Ruby Thompson, Eric Vautour, Carrie Waindubence, Matthew Waindubence, Nevada Waindubence, Pearl Waindubence and Sarah Williams.

The electoral officer for the election is OneFeather and can be reached at nominations@onefeather.ca or toll free by telephone at 1-855-923-3006.

OneFeather advises that, due to the ongoing postal disruptions, it is the elector’s responsibility to ensure their completed mail-in ballot is received by the electoral officer before the close of polls on election day. Polls will be open from 9 am to 8 pm on December 9. Mail-in ballots can be brought to the polling station either in person or through a trusted individual.